Lenzner bus line to be sold by Coach USA

BUTLER, Pa. — Lenzner bus line and a body shop transportation facility in Butler owned by bankrupt Coach USA will soon have new owners.

Coach USA received approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware to sell the Lenzner bus line to Avalon Transportation LLC and the Butler Motor Transit body shop to an affiliate of Wynne Transportation. The acquisitions were among several announced by Coach USA last week.

The deals are expected to close this week.

Click here to read more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

