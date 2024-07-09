Local

LGBTQ landmark Brewer’s Hotel and Bar goes up for sale on Liberty Avenue in Lawrenceville

By Tim Schooley, Pittsburgh Business Times

Brewers Brewers Hotel and Bar, a landmark of Pittsburgh's gay community since the 1980s, is on the market for sale as the owner seeks to retire. TIM SCHOOLEY (Pittsburgh Business Times)

As a gay person, Sidney Sokoloff isn’t exactly totally impartial when it comes to his hopes for his new listing even as he realizes the potential for new ownership could mean a different plan for 3315 Liberty Ave.

It’s the kind of traditional urban commercial building dating to the early 20th century whose current ownership has steered the Brewer’s Hotel and Bar from the 1980s AIDS crisis to a renovation amid the Covid-19 pandemic for what is now considered to be Pittsburgh’s oldest gay bar.

“It’s a queer landmark,” said Sokoloff, president of Ross-based Speciality Group, on the important role the Brewer’s has played for Pittsburgh’s LGBTQ+ community. “It would be a shame for it not to remain as one.”

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

