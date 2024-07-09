LGBTQ landmark Brewer’s Hotel and Bar goes up for sale on Liberty Avenue in Lawrenceville

As a gay person, Sidney Sokoloff isn’t exactly totally impartial when it comes to his hopes for his new listing even as he realizes the potential for new ownership could mean a different plan for 3315 Liberty Ave.

It’s the kind of traditional urban commercial building dating to the early 20th century whose current ownership has steered the Brewer’s Hotel and Bar from the 1980s AIDS crisis to a renovation amid the Covid-19 pandemic for what is now considered to be Pittsburgh’s oldest gay bar.

“It’s a queer landmark,” said Sokoloff, president of Ross-based Speciality Group, on the important role the Brewer’s has played for Pittsburgh’s LGBTQ+ community. “It would be a shame for it not to remain as one.”

