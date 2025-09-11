Light rain showers possible for some Sunday

Warm days and comfortable nights continue as we head into the weekend. A few more clouds will mix with the sun from time to time, and the chance for rain is extremely low.

While the weather has been great for outdoor activities, drought concerns are increasing. We have received more than three inches of rain below normal since the end of July, and much of the area is experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions.

Without rain in the forecast, the risk for wildfires could also increase, so keep a close eye on firepits and other outdoor burning.

