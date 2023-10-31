Like father, like son: Joey Porter Jr. & Sr. sit down with Channel 11 for exclusive interview

PITTSBURGH — Tonight, Channel 11′s Jenna Harner sitting down with Joey Porter Jr. and Joey Porter Sr. ahead of Thursday’s Steelers game on Channel 11.

On Monday, The Steelers named Porter Jr. the starting cornerback for the team. He admits it’s a dream he’s had since kindergarten, made even more special because he’s following in his father’s footsteps.

“It’s so still unreal. I’m in the NFL. I’m playing on the same team my dad played for. You can only dream of situations like that actually happening,” Porter Jr. said.

See the exclusive sit-down interview with the Porters, including Porter Sr.'s biggest piece of advice, tonight at 11:15 on 11 at 11.

