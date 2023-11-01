THURSDAY NIGHT ON CHANNEL 11: Steelers host Titans as they look to bounce back

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will look to bounce back on a short week as they host the Tennesse Titans on Thursday night.

The Steelers (4-3) fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, 20-10. Quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a rib injury in the first half and missed the remainder of the game.

While Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that the door is “definitively ajar” for Pickett to play Thursday, Pickett was more optimistic with reporters Tuesday, saying he is “playing for sure.”

If Pickett cannot play, Tomlin confirmed Mitch Trubisky will start.

The Steelers’ offense has struggled to find success early in games. They’ve scored 38 total first-half points to start the season.

Meanwhile, the Steelers’ defense will be without one of its stars. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was also hurt during a non-contact play in Sunday’s game. He left in the first quarter and was ruled out shortly after with a hamstring injury.

Tomlin said Fitzpatrick will not play Thursday.

The Titans (3-4) are having their own issues with injury and could start a rookie quarterback. Veteran Ryan Tannehill was out for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons with an ankle sprain. In his place, second-round pick Will Levis made his NFL debut. He threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said if Tannehill still cannot play, Levis will start again.

