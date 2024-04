PITTSBURGH — Attention, country music lovers!

Little Big Town and Sugarland are bringing their tour to Pittsburgh this fall.

Their Pittsburgh stop is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 1 at PPG Paints Arena.

