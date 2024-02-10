Live ice carvings amaze crowds at Butler festival

BUTLER, Pa. — Hundreds of people enjoyed a weekend of winter fun in Butler despite unseasonably warm weather.

Butler AM Rotary held its biggest fundraiser of the year, the eighth annual Carved in Ice Festival, on Friday and Saturday. The event was full of activities the whole family could enjoy — like live music, performances, character meet and greets, a hot dog eating contest, a chili cookoff, a sweets battle and more.

The event centered around the 50 small ice sculptures on display by Diamond Park and six live ice carvings by the DiMartino Ice Company of Jeanette. On Friday, giant blocks of ice were turned into a rubber duck and an angel wing chair.

