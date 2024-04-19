Local baker holds Taylor Swift-inspired cookie decorating class ahead of album release

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A local baker decided to celebrate Taylor Swift’s new album in a unique way.

Micah Whitfield of Micah Made Cookies hosted a Swift-inspired cookie decorating class on Thursday afternoon.

Swifties gathered at Cafe Conmigo in Wexford to learn how to make designs based on Swift and her music.

Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, is being released at midnight.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group