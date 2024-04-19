Local

Local baker holds Taylor Swift-inspired cookie decorating class ahead of album release

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Local baker holds Taylor Swift-inspired cookie decorating class ahead of album release

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A local baker decided to celebrate Taylor Swift’s new album in a unique way.

Micah Whitfield of Micah Made Cookies hosted a Swift-inspired cookie decorating class on Thursday afternoon.

Swifties gathered at Cafe Conmigo in Wexford to learn how to make designs based on Swift and her music.

Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, is being released at midnight.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 11 Investigates: Testing reveals ‘fentanyl’ seized in downtown Pittsburgh was actually cutting agent
  • 2 more Pittsburgh-area Rite Aid locations closing
  • Woman shoots, kills intruder during home invasion in Beaver Falls, district attorney says
  • VIDEO: DA Zappala to visit Kennywood, ensure safety ahead of opening day
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read