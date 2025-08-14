Local businesses offer helping hand following U.S. Steel Clairton plant explosion

CLAIRTON, Pa. — Days after the deadly U.S. Steel Clairton plant explosion, people in the area are still finding ways to help.

“Exhaustion — you could just see the exhaustion in their faces,” recalled Deanna Forkey, manager at Hometown Burgers and Deli, a restaurant next to the steel mill.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Officials extend sympathies, support to victims in US Steel Clairton Coke Works explosion

“We are the only restaurant down here, so we decided to stay open to be able to try and help them as much as we could,” Forkey said.

Forkey told Channel 11 that an anonymous caller wanted to donate $200.

“She suggested whenever the mill workers or first responders came in, to let them eat or drink on that money that she donated,” Forkey explained.

Later, another person called with a $100 donation.

The generosity prompted Forkey to post on social media, inspiring others to help.

Kathy Heinz, owner of Small Town Tavern, and her nephew, T.J. Hart, also shared posts.

“I have been a business owner in this area for 11 and a half years, and I try to give back as much as I possibly can,” Heinz said.

The two are hosting a fundraiser for the affected families on Friday, August 22.

Hart, who coaches for the Yough Youth Football team, said two of Timothy Quinn’s nephews play for him.

Quinn is one of two victims killed Monday.

“They were at practice yesterday, full of energy and wanted to be there,” Hart said, describing the 9 and 10-year-old boys as “good kids.”

That’s a big reason he’s stepping up to help.

“It shows their strong will. They are not going to let a tragedy stop them from doing what they love to do,” Hart said.

Small Town Tavern plans to donate 20% of its sales, plus all raffle and auction proceeds, to the families.

Hometown Burgers and Deli plans to match any donations until closing Friday and first responders will also receive a 10% discount until the end of August.

