Officials extend sympathies, support to victims in US Steel Clairton Coke Works explosion

There are still five workers hospitalized this evening, all between the ages of 27 and 74, after a deadly explosion at a steel plant in Clairton. As loved ones anxiously await updates on their recovery, many are also mourning the tragic loss of two workers.

“There’s kids involved, their brothers and sisters, like you already know,” said JoJo Burgess. “This was definitely life-changing for a lot of people. We want to make sure we keep these people in our thoughts and prayers.”

RELATED COVERAGE >>> U.S. Steel officials release details about moments leading up to Clairton plant explosion

Washington Mayor JoJo Burgess was working at the Clairton Coke Works during yesterday’s explosion. He said he knew both of the men who died.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Local mayor among steelworkers at Clairton plant during time of deadly explosion

“We were hoping and praying that no one got hurt, and unfortunately, we lost two people,” said Burgess. “Both were well-liked, and everybody is devastated that worked with them in their departments and stuff like that. They were good guys.”

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro also spoke about the men at a press conference. He said he sat down with the sister and girlfriend of one of the victims -- Timothy Quinn.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Expert calls for transparency in deadly explosion investigation and environmental impacts

“After working long and tough shifts here at the plant, he would go take care of his mom and look after his three children, and look after Lucy’s two children as well,” said Governor Shapiro.

Now, as the investigation is underway, the Governor said it’s important to remember the legacies left behind.

PHOTOS: Explosion at U.S. Steel Clairton Works Plant,

“We will honor his legacy, and we will make sure that his children know that their dad was a special man, a good man, and a man who helped build this community with his hands the way his father did,” said Shapiro.

Burgess said, “We work in a dangerous environment. The one thing we don’t want to have happen is that we have a life-altering injury or that our families have to get a call like those families had to get yesterday.”

The second man killed has not yet been identified. But the family says — they are asking for privacy.

Both the Governor and Burgess share that they hope the families get the answers they need during this investigation to find closure and for a quick recovery for those still in the hospital.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group