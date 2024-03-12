Local cat shelter helping address feral cat colony in Armstrong County community

A western Pennsylvania cat rescue is working to help an overpopulated feral cat colony in an Armstrong County Community.

Pet Connection is collaborating with Cat Crusaders to humanely trap, spay and neuter a colony of feral cats in Schenley. Shelter officials say they hope this effort will stem the colony’s growth and promote the well-being of the animals.

“We believe in taking proactive steps to address the root causes of feline overpopulation. By collaborating with Cat Crusaders and funding the spaying and neutering of feral cats in Schenley, we are working toward a sustainable solution that benefits both the cats and the community,” a statement from Pet Connection reads.

Pet Connection says it’s proud to fund such a “vital initiative.”

