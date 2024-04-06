Local community holds fundraiser in Greensburg to help families impacted by deadly Jeannette fire

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Some Westmoreland County residents came together to hold a fundraiser for the surviving family members of a deadly fire that happened in Jeannette in March.

Organizers held the fundraiser at the Z&M Harley-Davidson dealership in Greensburg from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The fundraiser included three food trucks, a 50/50 raffle, a people’s choice contest and an entry fee to raise money.

Proceeds will be given to Miranda John and her two surviving children.

The event was also a way for Westmoreland County community members to show that they will always help their neighbors.

“Every little bit helps. These families are starting completely over from scratch. Whatever you can do to help both families and support in any way you can, it’s greatly appreciated from everyone involved,” said organizer Kayla Golack.

If you would like to help the families impacted by the tragedy, click here to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

