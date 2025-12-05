Local community organizations, radio station prepare for Toys for Tots distribution

PITTSBURGH — Toys for Tots is gearing up for the holiday season.

The program partnered with radio station 96.1 KISS to give away at toys that filled at least 20 school buses.

Volunteers from the Marines, Air National Guard, S&T Bank, We the People 412, the City of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Police, and other community groups, churches and nonprofits got together to prep the toys for distribution.

“Organizations around the City of Pittsburgh who have gotten together and we’ve put this together to make this thing wonderful for this season,” Founder and CEO of We the People 412, Sam Gibson, said.

The organizations gathered at the new Toys for Tots Warehouse on Penn Avenue in East Liberty from noon to 4 p.m.

Toys for Tots expects to give almost 50,000 toys to families this year.

A tractor-trailer full of toys and several U-Hauls were also delivering donations to the warehouse.

“Everyone all over the city of Pittsburgh just came out and poured out to us to make sure this is a wonderful season for everybody,” Gibson said.

We the People 412 distributes toys through a registry over 21 days.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group