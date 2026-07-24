Local drive-in holding special tribute weekend, fundraiser in honor of actor Sam Neill

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local drive-in is holding a special event honoring actor Sam Nei’l this weekend.

A spokesperson for Dependable Drive-In shared information saying the tribute would run from July 24-26.

The “Jurassic Park” star died from pneumonia on July 13.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> ‘Jurassic Park’ actor Sam Neil died from pneumonia, agent says

Neill fought and beat lymphoma before his death, and the people at Dependable Drive-In were inspired by his 19-year-long fight.

“In recognition of Neill’s courageous and inspirational battle with Stage 3 angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, Dependable Drive-In has obtained 300 miniature dinosaur plush toys that will be available at the concession stand through a name-your-own-price fundraiser,” a spokesperson said.

Profits from the plush toy sale will be donated to the Marion Lemeiux Foundation, which supports cancer research, patient care and the patients’ families. As a bonus, 10% of the proceeds made outside the sale will be donated, too.

“Sir Sam Neill was far more than an extraordinarily talented actor. He was widely admired for his warmth, humanity and generosity, leaving behind a body of work that entertained and inspired audiences around the world. Dependable Drive-In believes this tribute offers a meaningful way to celebrate his life while supporting an organization dedicated to improving cancer research and patient care,” a spokesperson said.

The lineup of movies over the weekend will be:

FRIDAY

“Jurassic Park” at 9:05 p.m.

“Jurassic Park III” at 11:15 p.m.

SATURDAY

“Jurassic Park” at 9:05 p.m.

“Jurassic World Dominion” at 11:15 p.m.

SUNDAY

“Dead Calm” at 9:05 p.m.

“Jurassic World Dominion” at 11:15 p.m.

Gates to the drive-in open at 7 p.m. on all nights.

Tickets for anyone 12-years-old and higher are $12. Children ages 5-11 can get in for $5, and anyone younger than 5 gets in for free.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group