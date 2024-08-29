Local French bakery expanding onto Forbes Avenue in Oakland

PITTSBURGH — Fabien Moreau sees more than just a waiting clientele of college students, faculty and hospital workers waiting for his French baked goods and pastries in a storefront of a little less than 1,000 square feet near the corner of Meyran and Forbes avenues in Oakland.

He also only a short trip from the production facility for his La Gourmandine French Bakery on Second Avenue in Hazelwood, from which the baguettes, croissants and other baked goods will soon be delivered as he and his family business work to open a new location in Oakland.

“I think it’s 10 minutes away from the Hazelwood kitchen,” said Moreau.”It’s going to be easier for us to be able to manage it.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group