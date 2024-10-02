Local fugitive taken into custody in Brookline

PITTSBURGH — A man from Penn Hills who has been on the run since January was taken into custody in Brookline Wednesday.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department said Sofion Moore, 32, had been a fugitive since bench warrants were issued in January.

The first warrant involves his failure to show up for a court date on a case involving firearms charges. The second is for a probation violations on a case involving burglary.

Moore also had a warrant for an escape charge after he walked away from Renewal Inc. in December 2023, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office narrowed down Moore’s location to an address on Bellaire Place in Brookline. Detectives found him hiding underneath a table in the home’s dining room and took him into custody.

Moore was arrested without incident and was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

