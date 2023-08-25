Local groups push for use of semi-automatic rifles for hunting large game

GREENSBURG, Pa. — In just a few months, hunters across the state of Pennsylvania will be heading back into the woods to hunt deer. It’s a tradition for thousands of people across the state. Some local groups are hoping soon, those hunters will be able to use semi-automatic rifles to hunt those deer.

“I think it’s a matter of freedom of choice,” said Klint Macro, the President of the Allegheny County Sportsmen’s League.

His organization teamed up with the Beaver County Sportsmen’s Conservation League, Unified Sportsmen of Pennsylvania, and the Institute for Legal, Legislative and Educational Action and sent a letter to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

They want the Game Commission to allow hunters to use semi-automatic rifles to hunt big game in the state.

“We all kind of got together and decided, ‘Hey, we want to push this issue,’” Macro said.

In 2016, state lawmakers passed a law allowing the Game Commission to permit the use of semi-automatic rifles to hunt.

The commission allowed their use for small game, like coyotes, in 2017.

Macro believes it’s now time to open it up for big game hunting, saying that for many, they’re easier to use.

“I think every American should have the opportunity to choose what will work best for them or for their family members if they’re out in the woods together with their family,” Macro said.

Travis Lau, the communications director for the Game Commission, said this isn’t the first time this has come up over the years.

“The problem is the previous times the issue has come up, there has been clear opposition among hunters, a majority of hunters,” Lau told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek.

According to a 2017 survey, 64% of people who responded said they opposed semi-automatic rifles for big game hunting.

They mostly supported the use of semi-automatic rifles for small game.

“Some additional time has passed now, we’re looking at coming up on five years since this has last been explored by our board of commissioners, so there’s potential as time passes for things to change, but I’m not sure if they have,” Lau added.

Macro believes allowing these guns could get more people involved in the sport, saying many people have purchased AR-style weapons in recent years.

“If the goal is to get more people in the woods enjoying this sport, why not open these doors to those folks, and maybe we will see more hunting licenses sold and more people enjoying our hunting heritage,” Macro said.

Right now there’s no timetable for when any of this could potentially be discussed with the Game Commission.

