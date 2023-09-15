Local heroes can get free admission at Kennywood Saturday

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Local heroes can get free admission at Kennywood on Saturday, the park announced.

Free admission will be given to all local heroes for Hero Days, this includes first responders, military, veterans, healthcare workers and educators.

In addition to the free admission, heroes can buy discounted tickets for $29.99 for up to four friends and family members.

For more information, click here.

