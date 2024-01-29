Local hockey community weighs in after USA Hockey mandates neck guards for players younger than 18

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, P.a. — The sharp blade of an ice skate is what has some hockey players looking to play it safe.

“It’s a super physical league and there’s lots of hits and people on the ice all the time,” said Franklin Grayson of Center Township.

Grayson is new to the game and stopped by Perani’s Hockey World in Scott Township to pick up some gear to play with his dad in his adult league. The teen was looking to buy a neck guard to protect him from cuts.

The equipment is now mandatory for amateur players younger than 18 years old. The USA Hockey organization passed the legislation Sunday, Jan. 28, requiring young hockey players and on-ice officials to wear neck laceration protection in games and practices.

While the protective gear is strongly recommended for adult players, it’s not mandated for them or anyone in the NHL.

Although Grayson is about to turn 18, he’s choosing to wear one.

“I’d live with a little bit of uncomfortability if I could have that safety precaution to be comfortable knowing that I’m going to be protected and safe,” Grayson said.

A Mount Lebanon Hornets hockey mom who didn’t want to be identified, said her two boys have already been wearing the protective gear for a few years.

“These kids fall all the time and if somebody’s skate just happens to hit a certain part of your body, it’s just not worth it,” she said. “So, neck guards, wrist guards, we do it all.”

Perani’s store manager Lucas Holcomb said they had a boost in neck guard sales after the shocking death of former Pittsburgh Penguins player Adam Johnson on Oct. 28, 2023.

Johnson was playing hockey in the U.K. with thousands of fans watching when his neck was cut by another player’s skate. He was only 29 years old.

Perani’s Hockey World is fully stocked with neck guards for all ages. Prices for the protective gear range from $17 to $25 depending on the type.

“These have more Kevlar infusion into them so they’re going to be lighter. They’re going to be thinner,” Holcomb said.

Some neck guards are a little thicker.

“It feels kind of like a neck brace, so it can kind of hinder your movement,” said Holcomb.

Other neck protection equipment is built right into the shirt.

“Kids tend to like these a little bit more because it’s not an extra piece,” Holcomb said.

Whatever you choose for your child, Holcomb said he’s all for the new mandate.

“A piece of protective equipment where the advancements in technology that we have nowadays, it doesn’t have to be annoying,” he said. “It doesn’t have to get in the way. It doesn’t have to be cumbersome, but it can be lifesaving.”

The new rule goes into effect on Aug. 1.

