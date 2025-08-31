Local hotel damaged in early-morning fire

WAYNESBURG, Pa. — A hotel in Greene County was damaged by fire Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to Buddy’s Hotel in Waynesburg around 5:30 p.m., according to the Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Company.

At least five rooms were damaged, but no injuries were reported.

The fire was not enough to shut down the kitchen at the bar and grill on site. A post on Buddy’s Facebook page says the business would still serve wings Saturday night.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the fire.

Just over a mile away, an overnight fire caused serious damage to parts of Saint Ann Church, the oldest Catholic church in Greene County.

