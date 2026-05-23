Idlewild closes early on opening day due to inclement weather

LIGONIER, Pa. — Idlewild & Soak Zone is closing early on opening day.

The park announced on social media that doors would close at 4 p.m. Saturday due to inclement weather.

Tickets for May 23 are now valid for any other operating day through Sept. 7, the park says.

Idlewild will reopen Sunday at 11 a.m., with gates and Story Book Forest opening at 10:30 a.m.

Idlewild & Soakzone are in their 149th season, projected to be the longest the parks have ever had.

Weekend rain has frustrated some Pittsburgh-area pools’ plans to open.

Also scheduled to open on Saturday, Sandcastle Waterpark announced it would delay its opening to Sunday.

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