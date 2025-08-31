Masses canceled after fire damages Greene County’s oldest Catholic church

WAYNESBURG, Pa. — Masses at the oldest Catholic church in Greene County are canceled after a fire caused serious damage to parts of the building.

According to the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, the fire at the Saint Ann site of Saint Matthias Parish in Waynesburg, Greene County, happened overnight.

The diocese says the main body of the church “appears to be intact,” but adjoining spaces sustained “extensive damage.” No one was hurt.

Diocese officials said all masses at the church are canceled for this week. The diocesan Jubilee Mass scheduled for Sept. 6 will be postponed.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the fire.

Saint Ann Church was founded in 1839. The diocese said it’s one of the designated pious visit sites for the Jubilee Year of Hope.

