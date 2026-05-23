Pittsburgh brewery’s historic keepsake found safe after reported theft; suspects to face charges

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh brewery’s historic keepsake is back home thanks to Pittsburgh Police.

Penn Brewery announced on social media Thursday that a 4-foot piece of its old copper brew kettle was stolen from its brewhouse last Sunday. The brewery was reportedly working with Pittsburgh detectives to track it down.

On Saturday morning, Penn Brewery said the piece had been found “unmelted at the bottom of a scrap pile,” and two suspects have been charged.

The piece, removed during a 2023 repair, is back on track to become a memorial for late former head brewer Andy Rich, the brewery said.

“We would like to say how incredibly grateful to all yinz and really all of Pittsburgh who shared the story and helped spread the word. Now get down here and have a beer from our copper kettles. Prost!” the post reads.

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