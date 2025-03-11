Local lawmaker introduces 3 bills in response to Penn State’s plan to close some branch campuses

Penn State University plans to close some of its 12 smallest branch campuses. Local branches in consideration to close include Greater Allegheny, Beaver, Shenango, New Kensington and Fayette.

Local state representative Charity Krupa introduced three bills in response.

“Given the amount of taxpayer funds that is going to our state-related universities, including Penn State, there needs to be some transparency, and there needs to be some accountability when they are proposing these kinds of cuts and closures,” Krupa said.

The first bill would make sure that state-related universities that are publicly funded can’t close a branch campus without legislative and public input.

The second bill would require a formal transition with alternative options before closing.

“What’s really alarming is the only Penn State branch campus that’s on the western side of the state that’s not being considered for closure in Erie, so if you look at a regional perspective, what’s that going to do to the western side of the state,” Krupa asked.

The third bill would require an independent study of the economic and workforce impact before any closures. The university said it’s dealing with financial pressures, declining enrollment and population shifts.

Penn State’s president said not all 12 campuses will close down and she wants to keep a presence in the northeast and the Pittsburgh area.

“For one person to ultimately have the final say on closing these branch campuses is really ridiculous given the taxpayer funds going to the institution,” Krupa said.

Representative Krupa said the Penn State president has agreed to meet with her about these potential closures.

The university said the final decision on which campuses will close is expected by spring graduation and any closures would come after the 2026-27 school year.

