Local leaders break ground on $740M project on Pittsburgh’s North Shore

PITTSBURGH — Local leaders broke ground today on a project that will transform part of Pittsburgh’s North Shore.

After years of development, work is finally getting underway on the Esplanade Project.

It plans to bring housing, entertainment space and a Ferris wheel to an empty 15-acre lot.

Officials touted the progress in turning underused spaces into something revitalized and welcoming.

This project, it’s going to bring new life to a post-industrial space; it’s going to grow opportunity for workers, for residents, for families across the north side and beyond,“ Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato said.

The developers say the project will cost around $740 million.

