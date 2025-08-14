Local man accused of trafficking, having sexual relationship with minor arrested

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A man accused of trafficking and having sex with a minor is in police custody.

On Thursday, the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office said Samuel Daquinn Oglesby, 30, of Greensburg, was arrested.

Police said they learned that Oglesby was seen getting on a bus traveling towards Philadelphia in the Johnstown area.

The Westmoreland Transit Authority worked with the Tyrone Police Department to arrest him.

“What an amazing collaborative effort by multiple agencies! Great job to the Greensburg City Police, the Tyrone Police and the Westmoreland Transit Authority,” said Westmoreland County Sheriff James Albert, “Great job to our deputies. They always work relentlessly to locate dangerous offenders.”

Oglesby was charged on Aug. 6. According to court documents, he gave a girl younger than 18 $20 and marijuana in exchange for sexual acts. He was reportedly aware she was a minor at that time.

Police said he also sent lewd videos to the girl’s phone.

He is being held at the Blair County Jail but will be moved to Westmoreland County.

