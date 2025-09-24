Local man accused of transporting child porn across state lines pleads guilty

PITTSBURGH — A Mercer County man accused of transporting child porn pleaded guilty in federal court.

Michael William Boston, 40, of Grove City, pleaded guilty to one count of child sexual exploitation, according to the Department of Justice.

Prosecutors say Boston transported child porn across state lines on Oct. 25, 2022.

As part of his guilty plea, Boston also admitted to transporting child porn between April and July in 2023, and to possessing more than 1,500 images and videos of similar material, according to the DOJ.

Boston’s sentencing is set for Jan. 20. He could face between five and 20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.

The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a DOJ initiative launched in May 2006 to combat child exploitation and abuse.

