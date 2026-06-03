Penn Brewery property sale postponed to July amid bankruptcy proceedings

PITTSBURGH — The property containing Penn Brewery will still be put up for sheriff’s sale, albeit later than originally stated.

Last month, filings from the Allegheny County Sheriff’s office indicated that the 800 Vinial Street property that contains the historic brewery would go up for auction on Monday, June 1. However, a new filing indicates that the sale has been postponed until July 6.

Although Pennsylvania Brewing Company Inc., better known as Penn Brewery, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in early April, the impending sale is actually the result of a separate, albeit related bankruptcy filing. Building owner Arkham Realty and Property Management LLC filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year, which has led to the listing. While the filings are separate, both Arkham and Penn Brewery are owned by Stefan Nitsch, who previously issued a statement indicating that Chapter 11 would be used by Penn Brewery “as a strategic tool to restructure and secure a stronger future.”

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