Local mayor issues new statement calling for peace following deadly shooting over weekend

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Washington’s mayor is calling for peace after a deadly shooting in the city over the weekend.

Someone shot and killed Julian Lassic Saturday morning along North Main Street. He died at the hospital.

Another person was also hurt.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Tuesday night, Mayor Jojo Burgess said rumors and misinformation are spreading through the community.

He believes this has led to acts of vigilantism and other potential violence.

“Let me be clear — this type of behavior will not be tolerated. Those who engage in such actions will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," Burgess said.

Burgess also called for the community to stay peaceful because it will help the mourning family during a tragic time.

“After speaking with the victim’s family, we are united in asking the community to stop any further acts of violence. The family wishes to grieve their loss peacefully, and I echo that request. violence does not bring justice.”

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Washington City Police Department directly at 724-223-4226 or submit information anonymously through the tip line at 724-223-4108.

