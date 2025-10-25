Local nonprofit to host axe throwing fundraiser for breast cancer awareness

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A local charity is raising awareness for breast cancer and supporting a family currently in the fight.

The Linda Louise Foundation is holding the “ Hatchets for Hope ” benefit on Saturday, Nov. 1, at 3 p.m. at Las Hachas in New Kensington.

The fundraiser will benefit Cami McDonald, a New Kensington woman fighting breast cancer. McDonald was recently featured by 11 Investigates last month. She was fighting for access to a potentially life-saving drug that her insurance would not cover. After our story aired, McDonald was approved for compassionate care use through Pfizer.

The fundraiser will feature axe throwing, raffles and prizes. Supporters can buy tickets in advance or in person. Throwers pay $30, and spectators pay $10. Donations are also being accepted.

The fundraiser will happen just after Breast Cancer Awareness Month comes to a close.

The foundation honors the life of Linda Louise Hargraves, a former pastor who died of breast cancer. It was established earlier this year by her children, Joe and Staci. Hargraves pastored First Baptist Church in Avonmore and was one of the co-founders of Rivers of Life Outreach Ministries in New Kensington.

