Local nonprofit looking to build new, affordable homes in Monessen

MONESSEN, Pa. — Lyndon Henderson has lived in Monessen for more than 40 years. He said in those four decades, he’s seen the city struggle with dilapidated homes and blighted properties.

He’s watched many run-down homes, including his old childhood home on Knox Avenue, get torn down.

“It was actually sad. They don’t tell you, they just tear it down,” Henderson told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek. “But it was old, dilapidated. Like the rest of these houses. I don’t know when these houses were built, but they’re extremely old, dilapidated and they do need to go.”

And they are being torn down.

So far in Monessen, 101 dilapidated homes have been torn down and officials tell Channel 11 there could be 100 more coming down in the near future.

But after these homes get torn down, the land often sits empty.

That’s what the Westmoreland Community Action is looking to change.

“Sometimes having some greenspace in a community is helpful, but sometimes it’s repositioning homes back into those, so that you’re uplifting the community, bringing tax revenue, community members back into those neighborhoods,” said Mandy Zalich, CEO of Westmoreland Community Action.

The nonprofit got $750,000 dollars from a grant through First Commonwealth Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank to build five homes off-site, and then establish them on Motheral Avenue in Monessen. The goal is to help those who have struggled to buy a home because the grant will help offset some of the home’s cost.

“They look at income and try to help an individual or a family that has been unable to be a first-time homebuyer kind of take that initiation,” Zalich said.

Right now, Westmoreland Community Action is looking to get more grant money for 10 more homes. But, they hope this project takes off all across Westmoreland County.

“I realize it’s a smaller dent, but to be able to make a dent in some of those needs is huge,” Zalich said.

Those interested in buying a home will have to fill out an application to be considered. Officials hope the homes will be on these vacant lots by the end of October.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group