Local organization, community celebrate organ donors during event in Allegheny County

ALLEGHENY COUNTY — Organ donors who have helped save lives were celebrated in Allegheny County.

The donors were honored during an event hosted by the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE).

CORE estimates all the donors in the area saved almost 600 people in 2022. There were 239 organ donors, 856 tissue donors and 732 cornea donors recorded in that time period.

The event gave organ recipients and their families a chance to thank the people who helped them.

“May we go forth putting our loved ones on display. Everything they’ve poured into us, may we pour out to those that we encounter,” said Reverand Ed Herr, a family member to an organ recipient.

The ceremony also included a performance from Pittsburgh native and American Idol contestant Nate Walker.

