Local people raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for children with congenital heart defects

PITTSBURGH — People gathered on Pittsburgh’s North Shore to raise money for people impacted by congenital heart defects.

The Pittsburgh Congenital Heart Walk was held on North Shore Drive at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The American Heart Association said congenital heart defects occur when a child’s heart or blood vessels do not develop normally before birth.

Dr. Lauren Quigley from UPMC Children’s Hospital spoke about the illness before the walk began.

Kids could meet with Pittsburgh mascots, superheroes and princesses or have their faces painted.

Participants also released doves in honor of children who have died from the defects.

Children’s Hospital, Make A Wish and the Children’s Heart Foundation gave out information to people who wanted to learn more.

Organizers say it is the most common birth defect.

The event was hosted by U.S. Steel.

Over 1,000 people attended the walk and $154,000 were raised.

Donations are still being accepted. Click here to donate to the Children’s Heart Foundation.

