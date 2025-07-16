Local pizza shop hosting annual fundraiser, will donate 50% of sales to breast cancer foundation

Local

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — Large Plain Pizza and Pints in McCandless will be hosting its 4th annual fundraiser in support of A Glimmer of Hope Foundation.

The fundraiser will be held on Friday, July 18, at the location on Duncan Avenue. The shop will donate 50% of the day’s sales to the Pittsburgh-based breast cancer foundation.

Friday will also feature a full day of entertainment, including a Cinderlands beer tap takeover, an ice cream truck stationed outside of the shop and live music starting at 7:30 p.m.

The annual event is held in memory of owner Paul Powell’s late mother, who passed away in 2009.

To date, the pizza shop has raised $20,000 for A Glimmer of Hope Foundation.

If you would like to donate directly to A Glimmer of Hope Foundation, click here.

