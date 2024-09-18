Local rescues full, struggling to keep up with growing number of homeless dogs

PITTSBURGH — It’s a growing problem in our area right now. There are too many dogs without enough homes. Rescues are full, humane shelters are nearly full, and there’s no end in sight.

Channel 11 was at Paws Across Pittsburgh on a Saturday morning in September when a bus arrived carrying a special delivery. Foster families gathered to take puppies, younger dogs and even older dogs like Buster, who lived alone for two months after his owner died.

“It’s tough because you want to save them all,” said Paws Across Pittsburgh foster Leslie Gordon. “Even if we take two at a time, it’s not even putting a dent in it.”

Paws Across Pittsburgh has about 200 foster volunteers, and it’s still not enough.

“We say that the foster is the bridge between shelter and their forever home,” Gordon said.

But foster homes are full, and the group is struggling to keep up with rescues, strays and surrenders. They’ve already taken in more than 600 dogs this year.

“I’ve been doing rescue for about 12 years. I have never seen it like this,” said Paws Across Pittsburgh president and founder Jackie Armour. “All the rescues are full, the shelters are full, animal control is full of dogs.”

Paws Across Pittsburgh isn’t alone. Rescues in our area and nationwide are full and so are shelters. Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is near full capacity.

“This has been among the highest in the last five years,” said HARP Director of Marketing Michele Frennier. “What it is, we’re seeing an increase of intake, whether it be surrender or stray, and adoptions have kind of flattened.”

So what has happened? Part of it is because of the pandemic. Dogs weren’t socialized during that time and now have behavioral problems. Also, some spay and neuter programs were shut down then, meaning more puppies.

But another big factor is money.

“People are facing higher costs. They may be facing some housing situations where they used to be able to have a dog and now they can’t,” said Frennier.

“The cost of vet care has gone up a lot in the past few years,” added Armour.

The consumer price index tracks average changes over time. In 2024, vet care was up more than 9.5%, compared to 3.6% for other services. Also, the price of dog food jumped on average more than 45% since 2020, according to a study by veterinarians.org.

Organizations like HARP are trying to help people keep their pets or become pet owners by offering vaccination clinics, microchip clinics, a food pantry and a mobile vet clinic to take into neighborhoods.

“In addition to being a source for adoption, we want to help keep pets in their loving homes,” said Frennier.

Still, more is needed, including more food donations, financial donations, volunteers and fosters.

“We have two little kids, we have two dogs and three cats. My husband travels a lot. So our life is pretty crazy and chaotic. But there’s always just a little more room, a little time you can give them. They ask for so little,” said Gordon.

More help because those in the thick of it fear it could get worse before it gets better.

“You’re going to find a dog in your yard, you’re going to find a cat that just had kittens on your porch. Eventually, it’s going to touch all of us somehow. If the helpers can’t help, then what?” said Armour.

Click here for information on how to donate to HARP.

Click here for information on how to donate to Paws Across Pittsburgh.

