Local residents take steps to beat the heat

PITTSBURGH — Much of the area is under an Extreme Heat Warning through Wednesday, with other locations facing a Heat Advisory.

This week’s heat wave poses real risks, so local residents are taking steps to keep themselves safe and cool.

Whether it’s carrying an umbrella or wearing a hat, every bit of cover is helping in the fight against the blazing sun.

“It’s pretty miserable to be honest,” said Aubrey Wood, a student from Colorado Springs, Colo. “It was 60 degrees like a month ago, and all of a sudden it’s in the 90s, and we’re all pretty sweaty out here.”

“I was just working the Pirates game, and it feels like 100 degrees,” said Sumanadh Boiapiti of Oakland. “I’m from India, and it feels way hotter than it is there, and it’s hot over there.”

Temperatures are expected to exceed 90 degrees over the next several days, and that can be dangerous.

Emergency officials say that heat is the leading weather-related cause of death nationwide.

In response, the city of Pittsburgh has opened six cooling centers, starting Sunday.

“I am here today to get some air, to cool off, relax,” said Deborah McBroom of Pittsburgh. “I was thinking about my health and staying healthy, so I’m here to cool off and be safe.”

Deborah McBroom was one of two people who found relief at the Brighton Heights Active Living Community Center.

The center offers a safe, air-conditioned space for residents to escape the heat.

“It is very much needed,” McBroom said. “I’m glad the city of Pittsburgh has these cooling centers for people who don’t have air conditioning or their house is hot or too warm and they need to get away and inside to somewhere cold.”

And if you have to be outside this week, be prepared.

“I’m hydrating. Got my electrolytes in this morning,” Boiapiti said. “Drinking as much water as I can. Wearing shorts. Wearing socks. Sunscreen on. That’s all you need.”

“A lot of hydration, a lot of water and trying to stay indoors when it’s at its peak,” Wood said.

