Local salon, flower shop work to recover after rooftop fire in Butler County

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Video from inside the Stylin’ with Sherri salon shows water gushing through the ceiling after firefighters put out a rooftop fire that damaged the building on Monday.

“My reception desk area suffered a lot of water damage, the ceiling came down on top of that, there’s water puddling on sections of the floor,” owner Sherri Davis told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek.

Davis has been in business for 22 years.

“It’s a lot to see all your hard work and dreams kind of go up in smoke,” she said.

Several local salons have offered to hire her staff — including her daughters, sister, and stylists she calls “adopted daughters” — while Davis works to reopen.

“We’re still kind of trying to figure out through the state Board of Cosmetology what we’re actually allowed to do,” Davis said.

Misty Evans just opened her flower shop, Flowers by M.E., in January in the same building as the salon.

“It’s been a great place to start a business, everyone’s been so kind and welcoming, the community is great,” Evans said.

She hasn’t seen all of the damage inside just yet, but said that, like the salon, she’s got a lot of water and smoke damage.

With Easter just days away, high school proms, Mother’s Day, and weddings coming up, she was starting to get busy.

Despite the fire, she’s still pushing forward.

“I’m not going to cancel any orders,” she said. “Everything that’s been preordered will be filled.”

Both Evans and Davis thanked firefighters for their quick work putting the fire out. They’re optimistic they can return to the same locations soon.

“Holding out hope!” Davis said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group