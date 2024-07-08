Local school district mourning death of long-serving school board member after accident in Florida

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A local school district is mourning the death of a long-serving school board member.

The Avella Area School District said Corey McConn, member and chair of their School Board, died in an accident while he was vacationing in Florida.

“Corey McConn’s commitment to our district was unwavering. His leadership and dedication over the years have greatly contributed to the progress and success of our schools. He was passionate about education and deeply valued our community, always striving to make a positive impact,” the school district said in a statement.

According to the Avella School District website, McConn had been with the school district for 22 years. He was actively serving as the board president and his term was set to expire in 2025.

