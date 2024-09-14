Local softball community unites to support girl who survived crash that killed father, siblings

BEAVER COUNTY — Softball teams from all across Western Pennsylvania are coming together this weekend to support a young girl who was the sole survivor of a crash that killed her father, brother and sister in Lawrence County.

Aubrey Bogacki, 11, is still recovering from that crash and working to rejoin her softball teammates.

Channel 11′s Antoinette DelBel spoke with some of her family members and some of her teammates to learn more about how they are trying to help her.

