Local

Local softball community unites to support girl who survived crash that killed father, siblings

By WPXI.com News Staff

Local softball community unites to support girl who survived crash that killed father, siblings Softball teams from all across Western Pennsylvania are coming together this weekend to support a young girl who was the sole survivor of a crash that killed her father, brother and sister in Lawrence County. (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

BEAVER COUNTY — Softball teams from all across Western Pennsylvania are coming together this weekend to support a young girl who was the sole survivor of a crash that killed her father, brother and sister in Lawrence County.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 3 people dead, 1 person hurt in overnight Lawrence County crash

Aubrey Bogacki, 11, is still recovering from that crash and working to rejoin her softball teammates.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Girl who survived Lawrence County crash that killed her father, siblings makes ‘miraculous’ recovery

Channel 11′s Antoinette DelBel spoke with some of her family members and some of her teammates to learn more about how they are trying to help her.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. for the latest update.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Western Pennsylvania man dies after falling into campfire in Somerset County
  • Former Pittsburgh Steeler JuJu Smith-Schuster announces engagement
  • Slow-moving superload scheduled to move through our region next week
  • VIDEO: $2.3M worth of heroin found in Pittsburgh’s Fineview neighborhood
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read