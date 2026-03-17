Local volunteer races to fill cart for those in need during shopping spree

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — A woman raced against the clock inside the Charley Family Shop ‘n Save to gather as much food as possible for families in need during a community charity event.

Volunteer Susie Bowell had just three minutes to fill a shopping cart with goods for those in need at the Charley Family Shop n’ Save in Murrysville. In coordination with United Way, the Charley Family paid for everything that fit in the cart, which was then delivered to Westmoreland Community Action.

“I’m gonna go as fast as a 62-year-old woman can go!” Bowell said. “Well, I was here last night practicing. “I saw the peanut butter over there so I’m gonna start with that, go up there and grab as much as I can. I might make a mess but I’m going to grab as much stuff as I can off the shelves.”

The effort was part of a partnership with the United Way, with all items collected going to Westmoreland Community Action to support residents facing food insecurity.

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen an increase in food needs over the last couple of years with increased prices,” said Mandy Zalich of Westmoreland Community Action. “This is first-time families coming to us that have never had needs for support before.”

When it was all said and done, Bowell was able to fit $1,600 worth of food items and toiletries into three carts, all paid for by the Charley Family.

“Our ability to help the community who has supported us, specifically through food and people in need, is something that we value as a responsibility,” said Tom Charley.

The Charley family said this year’s total bill was the highest in the 15 years they have hosted the event.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group