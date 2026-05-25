Locals stake out spots at annual Carnegie Memorial Day parade

CARNEGIE, Pa. — The annual Memorial Day parade in Carnegie had a strong turnout on Sunday.

Locals staked out the spots they come to year after year.

Many people, like Brian Kanai of Crafton, come to support loved ones who are in the parade.

“It shows just how much the folks in Carnegie really love these parades and their community and these events,” Kanai said. “I love seeing the turnout down here.”

Following the parade, the American Legion hosted a ceremony to honor fallen service members.

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