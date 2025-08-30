Long-running charity golf outing supporting veterans held in Latrobe

LATROBE, Pa. — A long-running golf outing is celebrating its 55th year in Latrobe.

The Slavonia Open is an event that celebrates and honors the veterans from D-Day.

It is held at the Latrobe Country Club.

The opening ceremony honors were held at 10 a.m. on Friday and included bagpipes and a gun salute.

Proceeds benefit the D-Day memorial.

“They’ve raised over a million dollars in the 55 years and its the longest running charitable golf outing in Westmoreland County,” said Pennsylvania State Police Public Relations Officer Steve Limani.

Golfers come from all over the world to play and donate to the charity.

