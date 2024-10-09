Local

Long-standing Las Vegas Strip casino Tropicana imploded in spectacular fashion

By WPXI.com News Staff
LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas put on a spectacular show to say goodbye to one of its longest-standing casinos on the Strip.

NBC reports that the Tropicana Casino was reduced to rubble on Wednesday morning in the first casino implosion in nearly a decade.

The implosion was a big event that included fireworks and a drone show.

The infamous resort opened in 1957 and closed for good in April, according to NBC.

The space will now be used for an MLB stadium for the relocating Oakland Athletics.

