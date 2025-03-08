Long-term continuous lane restrictions start on Lebanon Church Road

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Long-term lane restrictions on Lebanon Church Road went into effect Saturday morning.

According to PennDOT officials, an around-the-clock single-lane restriction in both directions of Lebanon Church Road between Ceco Drive and Route 51 started at 7 a.m. Saturday.

These restrictions are expected to run continuously through early May, allowing crews to conduct median storm drain installation work.

PennDOT officials ask anyone driving through the work zone to use caution.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group