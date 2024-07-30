Long-term single-lane restriction extended for Route 50 in Collier Township

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The long-term single-lane restriction on Washington Pike (Route 50) in Collier Township has been extended.

PennDOT announced Tuesday that the restriction on westbound Washington Pike between the I-79 interchange and Commercial Drive, which began mid-April, has been extended through early November.

The single-lane restriction will remain in place to allow crews to perform drainage upgrades, roadway widening and sidewalk work and ADA curb ramp improvements. The sidewalk will remain closed, and pedestrians will utilize a temporary pedestrian pathway.

There are directional detour signs along the route.

Work on this $5.61 million widening project began in November 2022. Work in 2024 includes roadway widening to accommodate exclusive left turn lanes at the Washington Pike (Route 50) intersection with Vanadium Road. The Washington Pike and Vanadium Road intersection will also be modified to a standard plus intersection, eliminating the existing dual driveways at Eat’n Park.

Other work includes new sidewalks, updated ADA curb ramps, traffic signal upgrades, signing and pavement marking updates, drainage guide rail work and other miscellaneous construction.

