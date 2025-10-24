‘A lot of people loved him’: Family remembers 21-year-old man hit, killed on Pennsylvania Turnpike

The family of Khalil Mutadabur is remembering the 21-year-old after he was hit and killed on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Friday morning.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 21-year-old hit, killed along Pennsylvania Turnpike in Beaver County

“He was a great person. He still is, whether he’s here with us or not, like he was a beautiful person,” said his sister.

Mutadabur’s sister, Sydney Falls, and his cousin Dylan Ellison say Khalil had just bought his first car a few days ago.

“He was so excited. I went to buy the car with him,” Ellison said.

State police say Mutadabur got out of his car after it broke down on the PA turnpike early Friday morning near the Beaver Valley exit.

Mutadabur was reportedly walking westbound in the eastbound lanes when he was hit and killed after 2 a.m. Troopers say the car that hit him didn’t stop and kept driving.

Police are currently searching for that driver, while Khalil’s family is trying to process what happened.

Falls continued, “Whether he’s not here physically with me, he will always be here in the sky and watching over me.”

Mutababur’s passion was music.

“It was awesome to see his creativity come to reality,” Ellison said. “He would always not be afraid to be himself.”

They say they plan to finish his last music video and release it on Nov. 18, his 22nd birthday.

“It’s crazy how many people he impacted, it really is,” Ellison said. “A lot of people loved him, and they loved being around him. He was a fun person.”

His family says they’re currently in the process of making funeral arrangements in Millvale. They’ve also set up a GoFundMe to help with the expenses.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group