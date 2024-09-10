Lower Burrell pizza place holding fundraiser to help family who lost everything in fire

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — A Lower Burrell pizza place is focusing its efforts on supporting first responders and community members in need on Wednesday.

Gus Franco’s Pizza will first make and deliver pizzas to local EMS, firefighters and police departments. Afterward, they’ll bake over 100 pizzas to sell throughout Wednesday evening to support a family who lost their home in a fire.

>>> Lower Burrell house gutted by fire

“We believe that being a part of your community is a huge honor, and we try to give back when we can. This is one of those times,” the restaurant’s post on Facebook said.

The restaurant says they aren’t doing call-ahead orders and aren’t making any other menu items on Wednesday. Anyone who comes to the restaurant to order pizzas is encouraged to pay in cash ($12 for a cheese pizza and $14 for pepperoni). The pizzas will be for sale from 4-8 p.m., or until they sell out.

