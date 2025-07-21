Lower humidity throughout the day with sunshine, some clouds in afternoon

PITTSBURGH — A beautiful couple of days of weather is finally here!

Lower humidity rushed in overnight, and that trend will continue today. There should be plenty of sunshine this afternoon mixed with a few clouds.

Lows will dip into the 50s tonight — some of the coolest air we’ve felt in over a month. Some neighborhoods along Interstate 80 could dip near 50 degrees! Give those ACs a break.

Heat and humidity will race back in for the second half of the week. By Thursday and Friday, heat indices will push into the upper 90s, with plenty of heat continuing into the weekend.

Scattered storms will return Friday, with daily chances for storms into Saturday and Sunday.

