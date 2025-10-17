2 killed in Butler County crash; Route 68 shut down

FORWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a crash that has a major Butler County roadway closed.

The crash along Evans City Road (Route 68) happened around 10:44 a.m.

Emergency crews on scene confirmed to Channel 11 that two people were killed.

The road is closed between the intersections of Old Route 68, Buhl Road and Brownsdale Road in Forward Township and Connoquenessing Borough.

PennDOT said there is currently no estimated time when the road will reopen.

We have a crew on the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates on this breaking story as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group