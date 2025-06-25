Work continues on Market Square modernization project, with new measures for supporting businesses

PITTSBURGH — Construction work continues on the Market Square modernization project Downtown, with new measures in place to support businesses in the space.

Project leader the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership says work is making on-time progress, two months after starting. Aimed at revitalizing Downtown, the project is slated for completion in April 2026, ahead of the NFL Draft.

“This transformation is about more than infrastructure; it’s about the rise of the new Downtown Pittsburgh,” said Jeremy Waldrup, president and CEO of the PDP. “Summer looks a bit different in the Square this year, but we’re committed to keeping the area welcoming and connected to nearby activities all summer long. We encourage everyone to come down, support local businesses and be part of what’s next for Downtown Pittsburgh.”

Activities so far include preserving roadway cobblestones for reuse, enhancing the tree canopy and launching a community campaign to enliven the area during construction.

Some Market Square business owners have spoken out about decreased foot traffic and revenue dips amid construction work.

Now, the PDP says it’s offering financial aid for eligible merchants, as well as marketing and promotional efforts designed to remind people that Market Square businesses are open during construction.

On the Square’s north side, about 20,000 cobblestones have been removed and stored for future use by the city. Four thousand of those will be used for a new, enlarged tree pit in the Square.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Construction begins Tuesday on Market Square modernization project

The Square’s tree canopy is growing, with a net gain of seven trees planned for a 15 percent increase in canopy coverage. Eight new tree pits are being added, and the perimeter tree pits are being expanded to provide better soil volume and irrigation.

Also, crews have confirmed the Square’s existing sub-concrete base is in good condition. The irrigation system is being upgraded and reused where possible to lessen disruption throughout the site.

Wayfinding and promotional panels have been installed throughout the area to help spotlight local businesses.

Work continues on Market Square modernization project, with new measures for supporting businesses Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership

The PDP and YaJagoff! Media are presenting their new “Sing the Sign” campaign, which challenges Pittsburghers to interact with lyric-themed signage on social media.

Parody performances posted on Instagram by @YaJagoff and @DowntownPitt will feature Downtown workers, business owners and visitors singing local takes on popular lyrics, the PDP says.

Community members can participate in the campaign for a chance to win gift cards and be featured on construction signage in the Square. More information can be found here and on social media.

For more information on the Market Square modernization project, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group